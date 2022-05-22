Atlanta Dream (4-2, 2-1 Eastern Conference) at Washington Mystics (5-2, 2-1 Eastern Conference)
Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Mystics host the Atlanta Dream.
Washington finished 12-20 overall and 7-8 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Mystics averaged 79.8 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 27 from beyond the arc.
Atlanta finished 6-9 in Eastern Conference play and 8-24 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Dream shot 41.7% from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range last season.
INJURIES: Mystics: None listed.
Dream: None listed.
