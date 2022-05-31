INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ariel Atkins scored a season-high 28 points, Elena Delle Donne scored 13 of her 19 points in the first half and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 87-75 on Tuesday night.
Elizabeth Williams led Washington's defensive effort with 15 rebounds and six blocks, while also scoring 10 points for her first double-double with the Mystics. Natasha Cloud also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.
Washington (7-3) trailed 46-38 at halftime before outscoring Indiana 49-29 in the second half. The Mystics finished with a 44-32 advantage on the glass.
Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (3-8) with 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting. NaLyssa Smith added 13 points, Victoria Vivians had 11 and Queen Egbo grabbed 10 rebounds. Indiana was 30-for-74 shooting (40.5%) and turned it over 13 times.
