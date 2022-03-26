MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Jed Lowrie is staying with the Oakland Athletics to extend the infielder's third stint with the club, reaching agreement on a one-year contract.
The A's announced the deal Saturday.
Lowrie, who turns 38 next month, returned to Oakland last season on a minor league contract and became a key contributor on a club that missed the playoffs after three straight berths.
He batted .245 with 28 doubles, 14 home runs and 69 RBIs over 139 games. His 449 games at second base are fifth most in Oakland history.
Earlier in the week, the A's brought back fan favorite veteran catcher Stephen Vogt. Oakland traded away ace Chris Bassitt, first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman.
