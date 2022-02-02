OROVILLE, Calif. — At least five people were shot Wednesday night at a gas station and a Walmart store in Northern California before a suspect was arrested, Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said.
An active shooter and five victims were reported at an AM-PM gas station before the attacker was seen at about 8 p.m. at a Walmart where “more victims have been recorded," Mayor Chuck Reynolds said in a series of Facebook posts.
The Walmart is about a half-mile from the gas station.
A short time later, Reynolds reported that the suspect was in custody.
There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or a motive for the attack.
Oroville is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Sacramento.
