The booing has not relented. It remains as vicious as ever, particularly when the veterans associated with the sign-stealing scandal come to the plate. The hatred toward them has yet to subside, and likely won’t for some time. Can a grudge be held forever? Well, baseball fans are certainly going to try when it comes to their dislike of the Houston Astros.
Perhaps what stokes the animosity toward the Astros more than anything is their continued success even after the curtain was pulled back on their 2017-18 run, revealing a coordinated effort to find an advantage that will never allow baseball fans to look at trash cans the same.
Houston is still good.
Even with the steady loss of quality players to injury or free agency, including All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa last offseason, the Astros offered up two major reasons — one old and one new — to the Mariners and the 38,504 fans enduring a chilly Saturday night at T-Mobile Park, why they are still the team to beat in the American League West with a 4-0 victory.
Until another team proves otherwise over the course of the marathon that is a baseball season, there is no justification to think otherwise.
Veteran right-hander Justin Verlander, who turned 39 on Feb. 20 and is coming off Tommy John surgery that forced him to miss all of last season, delivered a dominant performance in the 456th start of his MLB career.
Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena, a 6-foot, 200-pound package of muscle and speed drafted in the third round out of the baseball powerhouse that is the University of Maine in 2018, gave a glimpse into his vast potential that allowed the Astros to never invest heavily in bringing Correa back on a long-term contract extension. Pena went 3 for 3 with a triple and a sac fly, while scoring two runs.
"There's only one thing to talk about tonight and that was their starter," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "Justin Verlander was outstanding tonight. Unfortunately right when you think he might be slowing down, it's as good as we've seen him."
Indeed, it was an outing reminiscent of his youthful seasons. With pinpoint command of his fastball (now only topping out around 95 mph), slider and curveball, Verlander tossed eight shutout innings while allowing just three hits, striking out eight batters and not issuing a walk. He got ahead in counts and stayed ahead to put hitters away, needing just 87 pitches in those eight innings, throwing 64 strikes.
"He was sharp as he could be," Servais said. "The fastball had all kinds of life. He located the slider and mixed in the curveball to the lefties. We really struggled to get anything going. That's about as dominant a performance as you're gonna see from a guy that has been doing it in this league for a long, long time."
The Mariners never got a runner in scoring position over the eight innings and all three hits were singles — one from Adam Frazier and two from Ty France. The Mariners had just three balls — all outs — that had exit velocities of more than 100 mph.
"I think it was pretty obvious probably from the first or second inning that he had his stuff tonight," France said. "He just throwing everything when he wanted, where he wanted and it's tough to compete with that."
The Mariners got a decent start from Chris Flexen, who still hasn’t looked quite right since the start of spring training in terms of fastball velocity and crispness of his pitches. To be fair, both of his starts this season have come in frigid temperatures not conducive to anything but winter sports and staying inside.
With no feel for his curveball, a pitch critical for his success, Flexen was forced to rely on just three pitches. He still managed to work six innings, allowing three runs on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
"I know I'm not gonna have everything — all four pitches — working every single game," he said. "You've still got to be able to make do with what you got. I've still got to figure out a way to get outs and make pitches."
Houston grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Niko Goodrum led off with a double and scored on Pena’s sac fly that traveled 391 feet in the marine layer, taking Julio Rodriguez all the way to the wall.
Pena led off the fifth inning with a single to center and watched as Martin Maldonado sent a rocket into left-center for a two-run homer and a 3-0 lead.
"I think we're trying to go fastball down and away there, and I don't know if it could have been any more middle or middle in," Flexen said. "Just a very bad executed pitch and he got it."
Per Statcast data, Flexen's fastball averaged 90.8 mph with an average spin rate of 2,064 RPMs. A year ago, he averaged 92.8 mph with the fastball with a 2,140 average spin rate. Those differences, while seeming small, matter for Flexen to have success.
"It's very early and I'm not that concerned about Flex," Servais said. "He really needs to get all four of his pitches going to be effective. And when he's one short tonight, like not having the curveball, it does affect him. I say that and you look up and outside of the one mistake to Maldonado he threw the ball pretty well against a team that that can swing it."
Flexen said he feels healthy and believes this game was an anomaly.
"I feel solid, but I probably need to (clean) up my mechanics," he said. "I'm going to take a look at the video."
