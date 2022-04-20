HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a strained left hamstring.
The 2017 AL MVP was injured legging out an infield single in the eighth inning Monday night, and the roster move is backdated to Tuesday.
The Astros hoped to avoid placing Altuve on the injured list but did so Wednesday after deciding that he likely will need more than a week to recover.
“It’s a 10 day and we’ll reevaluate from there,” manager Dusty Baker said. “He was disappointed. He apologized, which you don’t have to. But that’s kind of guy he is.”
Baker said the Astros would split time at second base between Aledmys Díaz and Niko Goodrum while Altuve is out.
The Astros selected the contract of infielder J.J. Matijevic from Sugar Land of the Pacific Coast League and transferred infielder Taylor Jones to the 60-day injured list to make room for Matijevic on the 40-man roster.
