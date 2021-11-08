HOUSTON (AP) — Astros third baseman Alex Bregman had surgery on his right wrist Monday, less than a week after ending the World Series in a prolonged slump.
The team said the two-time All-Star is expected to resume baseball activities in January and should be OK to begin spring training.
Bregman hit just .095 (2 for 21) in Houston's six-game loss to Atlanta. He was dropped from third in the batting order to seventh for the last two games.
Bregman batted 6 for 53 (.113) during the last 14 games of the regular season and hit a combined .217 (13 for 60) in the postseason with one home run.
The 27-year-old said his right hand was feeling weak during the World Series.
Bregman missed two months during the season because of a strained quadriceps. He finished at .270 with 12 homers and 55 RBIs.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.