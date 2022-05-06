Re: “Lessons of Renton asphalt-plant dust-up” [May 1, Opinion]:
Would we permit a coal mine on this site? Heck no!
We have such a short memory. This spot along Highway 169 was one of the largest coal-mine operations in King County.
What we need is a park for kids to play and enjoy nature in, not a smelly asphalt plant with hundreds of trucks on the road. Imagine what the intersection with Interstate 405 and Highway 169 will be with all that additional traffic.
So many drive by every day, unknowing that coal was king here. Why would we repeat that mistake of the past? We should know better. Support the drive to appeal this decision.
Robin Adams, Seattle
