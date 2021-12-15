OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Steven Ashworth had a career-high 27 points as Utah State beat Weber State 95-80 on Wednesday night.
Brock Miller and Brandon Horvath added 20 points each for the Aggies. Horvath had 14 rebounds.
RJ Eytle-Rock had 11 points for Utah State (8-3).
The 95 points were a season best for Utah State, which also registered a season-high 15 3-pointers.
Koby McEwen had 26 points for the Wildcats (9-2). Dillon Jones added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 16 points.
