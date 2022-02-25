TROY, Ala. (AP) — Caleb Asberry had a season-high 26 points as Texas State won its ninth straight game, defeating Troy 66-61 on Friday night.
Asberry made all six of his 3-pointers.
Mason Harrell had 16 points for conference-leading Texas State (21-6, 12-3 Sun Belt Conference). Shelby Adams added 13 points and six rebounds. Isiah Small had 10 rebounds.
Efe Odigie had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (19-10, 10-6). Khalyl Waters added 14 points.
The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Trojans. Troy defeated Texas State 78-63 on Dec. 30.
