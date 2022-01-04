NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ahsan Asadullah had a season-high 30 points as Lipscomb topped North Alabama 84-74 on Tuesday night.
Both teams were playing their first Atlantic Sun Conference game of the season.
Greg Jones had 16 points for Lipscomb (8-8, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). KJ Johnson added 13 points. Will Pruitt had 8 points and 16 rebounds.
Jamari Blackmon scored a season-high 22 points for the Lions (7-7, 0-1). C.J. Brim added 14 points. Payton Youngblood had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.