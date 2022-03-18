On Feb. 24, Russia invaded Ukraine, and the progressively shocking attack has dominated my newsfeed ever since. I now write hoping to offer something of use on the matter — certainly not as an expert but as your average Seattleite wanting to make the world a better place and wondering what part, if any, I play in crises like the current one.
So, here is the problem. Every day, I get out of bed earlier than I would like and have coffee while sitting in traffic for an hour on my way to a job that does zero good for the people of Ukraine. I work all day, get home far too late, and sit down with a glass of Pinot Noir to watch that day’s "PBS NewsHour," where I learn that Russia has bombed another Ukrainian civilian location, say a maternity hospital. I see buildings on fire and wide-eyed, dirt-smeared children clutching their parents. Then, I go lay down in a cozy bed, fall peacefully asleep and do it all over again.
How do I live like this while the Ukrainians are being brutalized right in front of me? That question especially stings me as a Christian, where the words of Jesus ring constantly in my ears: “Love your neighbor as yourself.” When asked who this “neighbor” is, he was clear that it is everyone within the purview of one's influence. If I have the resources or skills to help someone — dignify them, reduce their poverty, rescue them from oppression — then they are my neighbor. I’m told to do everything for my neighbor that I would do for myself, yet here I am sipping wine and doing nothing for that weeping child on the TV, my neighbor.
C.S. Lewis once posed a similar question to a group of college students in England during World War II in a speech called “Learning in War-Time.” Hitler was blasting his way across Europe, and Lewis asked the students a rhetorical question: Why study when they could be in the trenches fighting the Nazis? His answer to that question altered the trajectory of my entire life. He freed me to examine my unique skills and opportunities and to help people accordingly. In convincing those college students during WWII that it was valid to be exceptional students for the good of others, he convinced me that I could do the same.
So, I’ll ask again. Why go about my daily business, when I could be helping Ukrainians? But the question gets steeper. When I look for it, I quickly discover that people all over the world are being oppressed, brutalized, starved to death, you name it. I can step outside my office and see streets filled with my oppressed neighbors. What am I doing about that?
What I am doing, however imperfectly, is my small part — right here and right now. At work, I advocate for everyday people and help secure justice for them. At home, I teach my children to be kind to everyone without exception. I send money to charities and meaningful current causes (such as relief for Ukraine); our family rule is “give until it hurts.” I use words that oppose oppression and corruption while promoting life and dignity.
It is certainly worth asking, if all the good-hearted Washingtonians ran off to Ukraine, what would become of Washington? Nothing good, we can be sure, and then we’d all have to come running back. I hope you will not mistake this logic for flippancy because what is happening in Ukraine has made me nauseous every single day. The point is that I don’t know what part you play in all this. Perhaps you are one of those who should go risk it all in Ukraine. Many have, and they are heroes in my book. Or perhaps Ukraine will get only your money, and your daily efforts to do goodwill remain here at home.
What I can confidently say is this. There is more than enough work to do on numerous fronts, and it will take all of us to do it.
