After facing bitter cold temperatures Tuesday, the Seattle area showed no signs of warming up Wednesday.
Seattle dipped to 24 degrees early Wednesday, tying its record for the coldest Feb. 23 that was set in 2018, according to the National Weather Service.
On Tuesday, Seattle tied its record for lowest high temperature for the date, reaching only 35 degrees. That record was set in 1957, the weather service said.
Temperatures on Wednesday aren’t expected to rise above the mid-30s, meteorologist Mary Butwin said. Flurries are possible in the Puget Sound region late Wednesday into early Thursday.
Slightly warmer temperatures are forecast starting Thursday, with highs in the lower 40s. A frontal system is forecast to arrive over the weekend, bringing rainy, breezy wind and mountain snow, the weather service said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.