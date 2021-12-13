As the U.S. Supreme Court weighs a restrictive Mississippi abortion law, it raises prospects that the nation could return to a time a half-century ago, when the procedure was illegal across most states.
This page has long supported the right of women across America to safe, legal abortions.
The recent flurry of state actions to undermine the guarantee of abortion access determined by the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision leads to questions about child well-being across the nation. Many women choose abortion when they feel they cannot emotionally or financially support a baby. If a state decides to limit that choice, it should assume responsibility to care for the child.
One obvious consequence of overturning family planning standards would be more children. So what kind of world will they inherit?
The states leading the charge against reproductive rights have one other thing in common: They are at the bottom of rankings that measure the number of child fatalities and kids living in poverty, failing in school, and suffering from family economic insecurity.
Mississippi, for example, ranks dead last for overall child well-being in the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s annual Kids Count Data Book. The Baltimore-based advocacy organization monitors the condition of children and families to help inform state and federal policy makers.
Texas, which ranks 46 in child well-being, recently passed a law banning most abortions after six weeks, making the Lone Star state the most restrictive in the nation in terms of access to abortion services.
South Carolina, where the courts are reviewing a law banning abortion after six weeks with exceptions, is 41.
On the other side of the scale, the top ranked state for child well-being is Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Declaration of Rights protects the right to choose as fundamental.
Washington is better than most in the foundation’s review, ranked 14. Voters here passed a ballot initiative in 1991 that wrote into state law abortion rights established under Roe v. Wade. Abortion-rights guarantees in Washington date to 1970.
Every state and the federal government could and should do more for children. Every child needs food, health care and safe and stable housing. Millions of households with children already lacked these necessities before the pandemic, and the situation for many is now even more dire.
To the states leading the charge against abortion — it is both hypocritical and morally unacceptable to be so lacking in improving the lives of children. All but three of the states that the Kids Count Data Book ranked in the bottom 20 this year were in that same category a decade ago.
Washington should remain a pro-choice beacon, but also acknowledge that more work needs to be done for children and families. This is the ultimate measure of a successful state.
