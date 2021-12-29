LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus again and will be absent for the Premier League match against Manchester City on New Year's Day, the club said Wednesday.
Arteta’s positive test in March 2020 was a key factor in the suspension of the league in the first week of the pandemic.
Arteta is the third Premier League manager currently isolating after contracting COVID-19, after Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira and Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard.
“Mikel is isolating in line with government guidelines and we wish him well,” Arsenal said.
Arteta was previously the assistant coach at City.
In Spain, Barcelona announced three players — Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi — have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of its league match at Mallorca on Sunday.
“The players are in good health and are in isolation at their homes,” Barcelona said on its Twitter account.
