ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paul Arriola scored two goals to propel FC Dallas to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City SC on Saturday.
Ercan Kara staked Orlando City (6-5-3) to a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time.
Both of Arriola’s goals for Dallas (7-3-4) came in the second half. Franco Jara picked up an assist on Arriola's score in the 67th minute that knotted the score. Jesus Ferreira had assists on Jara's go-ahead goal in the 70th minute and Arriola's netter in the 84th.
Dallas outshot Orlando City 9-5 with a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.
Maarten Paes had two saves for Dallas, while Pedro Gallese saved three for Orlando (6-5-3).
