ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — It seemed like the appropriate thing to ask on Valentine's Day: What does ski superstar Eileen Gu love the most?
In a short interview after her halfpipe practice Monday, the Stanford-bound 18-year-old, who is competing for her mom's home country of China, thought about the question and came up with this list.
(She said she was not including people on it.)
“I’d say there’s one gold pin I got from a volunteer. It's a Beijing 2022 gold pin that has rhinestones around it. It's very rare. And my gold medal from big air, that's probably my most prized possession. My cats. I love them very much. Truffle oil. And I love skiing, I love competing and I love fresh air.”
Gu has a chance for three gold medals at the Beijing Olympics. She goes for win No. 2 on Tuesday in the slopestyle finals.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.