RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tre Armstrong made 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and finished with 28 points to help California Baptist beat Utah Valley 75-73 on Saturday night.
Ty Rowell scored 16 points for Cal Baptist (11-5, 1-2 Western Athletic Conference).
Fardaws Aimaq had 27 points and 18 rebounds for Utah Valley (11-6, 2-3). Connor Harding scored 14 points and Le’Tre Darthard added 12.
