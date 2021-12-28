RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Tre Armstrong had a season-high 20 points as California Baptist won its 10th straight home game, easily defeating La Verne 96-41 on Tuesday night.
Reed Nottage had 17 points for California Baptist (10-3). Te'Jon Sawyer added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Juhlawnei Stone had 11 points.
The 96 points were a season best for California Baptist, which also achieved a season-high 27 assists.
Paul Antonis had 16 points for the Leopards. Brian Adams added 11 points.
