Police are looking for an armed man who led troopers on a chase in a stolen vehicle, crashed and then assaulted another driver and took their vehicle in Edmonds Wednesday night, law enforcement officials said.
The chase started in an apartment complex in Everett when a Washington State Patrol trooper noticed a driver slumped over the wheel in a pickup without plates, according to KOMO News.
The trooper saw what appeared to be drugs in the truck, got the VIN number for the vehicle and learned the truck had been stolen and had a gun inside, KOMO reported. Additional units were called and spike strips were placed in front of the parked truck.
Police approached and the driver woke up, ran over the strips, hit a parked vehicle and kept going, according to KOMO.
Law enforcement chased the driver, who crashed on 238th Street Southwest and Highway 99 in Edmonds, according to police.
There, the driver got out and carjacked a 2009 Acura TL, police said. KOMO reported the car has a Washington license plate BPJ8450.
