LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas authorities on Monday asked the public to contact them if they can identify the suspects involved in a shooting at a car show that killed one person and left 26 wounded.
Arkansas State Police did not announce any arrests for the Saturday night shooting in Dumas, a city of about 4,000 located about 90 miles (144 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. The car show is part of a community event held each spring called Hood-Nic, which is short for neighborhood picnic.
State police said they were reserving a phone line for witnesses and victims who have not reported their injuries to contact them. Anyone with information about suspects or information leading up to the shooting is asked to contact state police.
State police spokesman Bill Sadler said they have not been led to believe any of the wounded still hospitalized were being treated for life threatening wounds.
Police have not released any descriptions of the shooters involved. State police on Sunday said the shooting was the result of a gun fight between two people. One person was questioned after being arrested on unrelated charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.