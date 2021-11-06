PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Skyler Perry threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Arkansas-Pine Bluff snapped an seven-game losing streak by beating Grambling for the second time in 2021, posting a 33-26 victory on Saturday.
The Golden Lions posted a 48-21 win over the Tigers at Grambling March 20.
Perry threw 34 yards to Dalyn Hill and 43 yards to Josh Wilkes in the first quarter to put UAPB up, 17-9. then raced 67 yards for a score to make it 24-9 early in the second quarter.
Perry finished 11 of 22 for 163 yards and carried 15 times for 179 yards as the Golden Lions (2-7, 1-5 Southwestern) won for the first time since beating Division II Lane College in their season opener.
John-Paul Pierce was 14 of 32 for 188 yards and a touchdown and an interception to lead Grambling (3-6, 2-4). Greg White caught 10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.
Grambling blocked a Myron Stewart punt in the first quarter for a safety and Kena Fontenot returned a blocked point-after-touchdown kick for a two-point conversion.
