FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 17 points and Arkansas held off a late Texas A&M rally for a 76-73 overtime victory on Saturday night.
Texas A&M scored the last six points of regulation to tie it at 64-all, and took its first lead of the game on Quenton Jackson’s layup to start overtime.
But Arkansas jumped out to a 72-68 lead with 1:11 to play in the extra period. Wade Taylor IV's 3-pointer pulled Texas A&M to 72-71 with 42 seconds left. Jaylin Williams answered with a jumper and following a pair of Taylor free throws, the Razorbacks' Stanley Umude ended it with a dunk.
Arkansas (14-5, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) avenged a five-point loss to Texas A&M on Jan. 8 and are 8-1 at home against the Aggies since the 2012-13 season.
Texas A&M (15-4, 4-2), which lost 64-58 to No. 12 Kentucky, has lost consecutive games for the first time this season.
Williams collected his fourth double-double in five games for the Razorbacks, with 14 points and 11 rebounds to go with a career-best six steals. Umude finished with 15 points and Au’Diese Toney added 12.
Taylor scored a career-high 25 points to lead Texas A&M. Jackson had 13 points and Tyrece Radford added nine points and 11 rebounds.
The Razorbacks led 64-58 with 58 seconds to play in regulation, but Umude fouled Jackson on a 3-point shot. Jackson made all three free throws and later Hassan Diarra hit a 3 with 9.1 seconds to go. The Razorbacks didn't get off a shot on their last possession.
Texas A&M plays at No. 13 LSU on Wednesday. Arkansas is on the road against Mississippi on Wednesday.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.