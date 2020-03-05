TUCSON, Ariz. — Nico Mannion scored 15 of 23 his points in the second half, Zeke Nnaji added 21 and Arizona raced away from Washington State for an 83-62 victory Thursday night.
The Wildcats (20-10, 10-7 Pac-12) labored through a lethargic first half, managing to keep the Cougars close behind Nnaji’s 14 first-half points.
Mannion, who had seven assists, took over in the second half and Arizona turned a close game into a rout with a 26-0 run to end a three-game losing streak.
Washington State (15-15, 6-11) shot 4 of 19 from three-point range, 32% overall and had a scoreless streak of more than 7½ minutes as Arizona pulled away.
Isaac Bonton led the Cougars with 21 points.
The Cougars led 31-29 at halftime because the Wildcats weren’t much better — except for Nnaji.
The Wildcats shot 20 of 34 in the second half, including 6 of 8 from three-point range, and held Washington State without a field goal for 9½ minutes.
Tinkle tops Payton’s record
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On a night when Tres Tinkle became Oregon State’s all-time leading scorer, the senior forward scored 23 points to lead the Beavers to 68-65 victory over Stanford.
Tinkle needed six points entering the game to pass Gary Payton atop Oregon State’s career scoring list with 2,172 points.
Ethan Thompson added 15 points for the Beavers (16-13, 6-11 Pac-12), who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Bryce Wills scored 16 points to lead the Cardinal (20-10, 9-8), which had a four-game winning streak come to an end.
Other games
At No. 13 Oregon 90, California 56
Payton Pritchard led five Ducks in double figures with 20 points and No. 13 Oregon used an early scoring outburst to pull away from California in the first half.
The win moved the Ducks (23-7) back into a tie with UCLA for first place in the Pac-12 at 12-5 with the regular season ending Saturday.
Pritchard added nine assists in Oregon’s 21st consecutive home victory, including all 16 home games this season. He shot 6 of 8 overall, including making all three of his three-point attempts.
Matt Bradley led the Bears (13-17, 7-10) with 15 points.
At Eastern Wash. 100, Idaho State 75
Jacob Davison scored 23 points and Casson Rouse added 21 for Eastern Washington (22-8, 15-4 Big Sky Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Mason Peatling had 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for the Eagles. Malik Porter had 20 points for the Bengals (7-21, 4-15).