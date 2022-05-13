The fourth-ranked Arizona State softball team bombed No. 10 Washington for five runs in the seventh inning en route to an 8-4 victory Friday night at Husky Softball Stadium.
Jadelyn Allchin hit a three-run homer for the Huskies (35-14, 14-9 Pac-12) against the Sun Devils (38-9, 19-4).
Hockey
• The Portland Winterhawks pummeled the host Seattle Thunderbirds 5-1 to take a 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven WHL playoff series, with Game 5 on Saturday night in Portland.
Baseball
• Marcus Wilson drove in five runs with two homers, including a two-run shot in the ninth inning that gave the host Tacoma Rainiers (11-23) an 8-6 victory over the Reno Aces.
• The host Tri-City Dust Devils threw an 8-0 shutout at the Everett AquaSox (11-19).
• A.J. Guerrero homered in the eighth inning and Washington (23-24, 12-16 Pac-12) secured a 2-1 victory over host USC.
• Seattle U (16-27, 11-15 WAC) split a doubleheader against California Baptist (30-17, 16-10), winning 7-3 and losing 6-5 at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue.
More softball
• Seattle U (32-24) had its WAC tournament run end in the semifinals, falling 1-0 to Stephen F. Austin in Huntsville, Texas, after beating New Mexico State 5-3 in eight innings.
Track and field
• Annika Esvelt of Seattle Pacific cruised to victory in the women’s 10,000 meters in 36:32.30 at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships in Ellensburg.
