MIAMI (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner was ejected Wednesday right after his hand was checked for a foreign substance.
Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to Jon Berti in the first inning at Miami, and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the veteran left-hander gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for first base umpire Dan Bellino to take a look.
Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. Bumgarner then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.
It was Bumgarner’s second career ejection. He also was thrown out on June 11, 2018, for arguing balls and strikes.
