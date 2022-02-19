RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman beat countryman Francisco Cerundolo late Saturday and will play the final of the Rio Open clay-court tournament.
Schwartzman, ranked No. 14 and third-seeded of the tournament, won 7-6 (4), 6-3. He lifted the title in Rio de Janeiro in 2018.
Earlier, the Argentine put his presence in the semifinal in doubt after playing for more than 3 hours and 30 minutes to overcome Spain's Pablo Andujar in the quarterfinals.
Quarterfinals and semifinals of the Rio Open are being played on Saturday due to heavy rain falling in Rio during the week.
“To play in Brazil and feel this support, it is spectacular for an Argentinian,” Schwartzman said. “We made a huge effort to play this match.”
The other finalist will be known later. Eighteen-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz will face Italy's Fabio Fognini.
