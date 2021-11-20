TROY, Ala. (AP) — Chase Brice threw three touchdown passes and Appalachian State rode a dominating defense to a 45-7 rout of Troy on Saturday.
Appalachian State plays Georgia Southern Saturday in its regular season finale, but the Mountaineers already secured a berth in the Sun Belt Conference championship game Dec. 4 against Louisiana-Lafayette.
Appalachian State (9-2, 6-1) held Troy (5-6, 3-4) to just 33 yards on the ground and 142 yards overall.
Brice hit Corey Sutton with a 21-yard touchdown pass with 21 seconds left in the first half to put Appalachian State up 10-7, then found Thomas Hennigan and Eli Watson with touchdown passes just seconds apart to start the third quarter, pushing the Mountaineers’ lead to 24-7.
Brice was 17 of 24 passing for 212 yards for the Mountaineers, but also threw two interceptions. Nate Noel carried 15 times for 102 yards and a touchdown. Hennigan had seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown and Sutton caught four for 76 yards and a score.
Troy's Gunnar Watson fired a 37-yard touchdown pass to Deshon Staudemire, who made an acrobatic grab at the goal line.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.