Dec. 11-17, 2021
From Daria Navalnaya, the daughter of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, holding her father's portrait at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, where she received the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought Award, the European Union's top human rights prize, on behalf of her father, to a burned man receiving care at a hospital after he was injured when a gasoline truck overturned and exploded, in Cap-Haiten, Haiti, killing multiple people and injuring dozens of others, to the grief-stricken sister of Rameez Ahmad, a policeman, wailing at his funeral, after he was killed in a gun attack on a bus carrying policemen the outskirts of Srinagar, India, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.