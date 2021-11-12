Nov. 6-12, 2021
From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, glamorous arrival at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum for the Salute to Freedom Gala in New York, to World War II veteran Remigio “Rey” Cabacar receiving the World War II Congressional Gold Medal as he arrives at a Veterans Day ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington, to Ruth Dias grieving in front of the casket that contains the remains of her daughter, Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca, who died in a plane crash, during a wake at the Ginasio Arena in Goiania, Brazil, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.