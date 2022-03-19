March 12-18, 2022
From a Pakistani bride's beautiful hands designed with henna and adorned with jewelry at her wedding ceremony in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Pakistan, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's moving speech to the U.S. Congress by video pleading for support as his country is besieged by Russian forces, at the Capitol in Washington, to the Jewish community's global celebrations of Purim, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.
