JUNE 3 – JUNE 9, 2022
It was a week in which Britain celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee with many festivities — including U.S. singer Alicia Keys performing at a concert and people in the U.K. holding street parties to celebrate the queen's 70 years on the throne. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a vote of no-confidence by his Conservative party members, keeping his job but ending up politically damaged. Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal won the French Open, while devotees celebrated the El Rocio pilgrimage in Spain. Police guarded the scene of a gun attack at a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria and a child received treatment for malnutrition in Somalia.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Europe and Africa Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.