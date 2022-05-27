May 20-May 26, 2022
While the suffering continued in Ukraine and fallen soldiers were buried both there and in Russia, a celebration of Africa Day brought the continent together. Meanwhile, across Europe, many soccer competitions were concluded for the season, drawing fans of victorious clubs onto the streets in celebration. In Cannes, meanwhile, movie stars were out in force.
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Alexander Zemlianichenko, chief photographer for Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.