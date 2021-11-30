Javier Báez is nearing a $140 million, six-year contract with Detroit, giving the Tigers a dynamic bat for the middle of their order.
Báez, who turns 29 on Wednesday, hit .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBIs in 138 games with the Cubs and Mets last season. The move likely puts Báez back at shortstop after he finished the year at second base while playing alongside good friend Francisco Lindor in New York.
A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.
Detroit had been looking for a shortstop since it went 77-85 last season, finishing third in the AL Central behind Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox. The Tigers also traded for catcher Tucker Barnhart and signed left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez in free agency.
___
Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.