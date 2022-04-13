The Las Vegas Raiders have given quarterback Derek Carr a three-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.
The extension is worth $121.5 million, the person said, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.
Despite all sorts of turmoil with the Raiders last season, including the resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Carr helped them to the playoffs as a wild card in the tough AFC West. He threw for a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns as Las Vegas went 10-7 before losing at Cincinnati in the postseason.
An eight-year veteran, Carr, 31, was entering the final year of his deal, worth nearly $19.8 million in base salary. When healthy, he has been a starter for nearly all of that time with the Raiders and has made three Pro Bowls.
