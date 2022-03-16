Freddie Freeman is headed home to Southern California and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The first-time free agent and the Dodgers have agreed to a $162 million, six-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity late Wednesday night because the deal had not yet been announced by the team.
Freeman was the 2020 National League MVP. The first baseman helped the Atlanta Braves to their fourth straight NL East title last season and their first World Series championship since 1995.
