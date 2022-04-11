The Washington Commanders have re-signed kicker Joey Slye to a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with $2 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the move.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal had not been announced. Slye had previously been tendered a $2.4 million qualifying offer as a restricted free agent.
Slye became Washington's kicker in his third stop around the NFL last season after bouncing around from Houston to San Francisco. Around missing four weeks with a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve, he was a perfect 12 of 12 on field goals and made nine of 10 extra points with Washington.
The 26-year-old is one of two kickers on the Commanders roster, along with Brian Johnson. They were the third and fourth kickers the team used last season after going through Dustin Hopkins and Chris Blewitt.
Slye, who played high school football in Virginia, is going into his fourth pro season. Like many Washington players, he has a Carolina connection to coach Ron Rivera after making his NFL debut with the Panthers in 2019.
In total last season, Slye made 23 of 25 field goal attempts and was 18 of 22 on extra points.
NFL Network was first to report Slye's signing.
After acquiring quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, Washington has so far spent the offseason mostly bringing back players rather than adding free agents from the outside. Guard Andrew Norwell and defensive end Efe Obada are the only external free agents the Commanders have signed.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.