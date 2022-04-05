A Ukraine resident searches for belongings in the rubble of an apartment building.
A widow visits a graveyard in Lviv where her soldier husband was buried, surrounded by fresh flowers and grave sites. Elsewhere, mourners bury another soldier, who leaves behind a wife and two young children.
In Bucha, where graphic evidence of killings and torture has emerged following the withdrawal of Russian troops, residents line up for humanitarian aid. Soldiers gather civilians’ bodies from a burned out truck. A mass grave in a churchyard holds bodies wrapped in plastic.
The images coming out of Ukraine, particularly from the town of Bucha, have led to demands for war crime prosecutions against Russia.
___
This gallery contains graphic content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.