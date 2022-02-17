BEIJING (AP) — With the Beijing Games unfolding in chilly temperatures, frost is forming on the faces of athletes, volunteers, police and camera operators who are competing and working outdoors.
Frozen faces were spotted at venues for the men's and women's aerials, cross-country skiing and the giant slalom. With everyone bundled up in thick coats, hats, scarves and the masks required by the Games' COVID-19 protocols, the ice often framed just a pair of eyes, hanging on the tips of hair, beards and face shields.
Ice was even spotted on the lashes of a camera operator at the men’s mogul qualifying at Genting Snow Park and on the face of television crew member during the men’s aerials finals in Zhangjiakou, China.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.