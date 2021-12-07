ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Micheal Anumba had 18 points to lead five Winthrop players in double figures as the Eagles narrowly defeated Furman 85-80 on Tuesday night.
Cory Hightower added 16 points for the Eagles (5-4). Drew Buggs chipped in 13, D.J. Burns Jr. scored 12 and Kelton Talford had 10.
Alex Hunter had 24 points for the Paladins (6-3). Jalen Slawson had a triple-double with 15 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Mike Bothwell had 10 points.
