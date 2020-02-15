LOS ANGELES — When adversity struck and the fans at Pauley Pavilion began to roar with excitement, the Huskies appeared flustered and flummoxed while fading away in the final minutes like they had so many times this season.
Washington led for over 19 minutes and had a 12-point lead in the second half, but none of that mattered on Saturday night at UCLA.
Not with David Singleton draining deep three-pointers and Chris Smith punishing the Huskies inside during a 67-57 defeat on Saturday night.
Washington (12-14, 2-11 Pac-12) lost for the eighth straight time, which is the third longest losing streak in school history.
This looked like the night when the Huskies would finally capture that elusive win. They dominated defensively in the first half and received solid offensive performances from Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels who each finished with 15 points.
Stewart flushed a dunk, which gave the Huskies their largest lead and put them up 39-27 with 18:25 left and prompted an early timeout from UCLA.
The Bruins went on an 11-2 run, which included a 2½-minute UW scoring drought to cut the Huskies’ lead to 41-38.
Smith collected a technical foul and Stewart hit the ensuing free throw to snap Washington’s scoreless streak.
However, the Bruins kept charging and erased UW’s lead when Smith scored on a layup to tie the game at 49-49 with 7:54 left.
Minutes later, Smith put UCLA up for good with three-pointer tat the 6:11 mark hat sent the crowd into a frenzy.
Smith finished with 20 points, Cody Riley had 15 and Singleton chipped in 14, including four three-pointers for UCLA, which improved to 14-11, 7-5.
The Huskies trailed 22-17 with 8:46 remaining in the first half before going on a 17-3 run to take control.
(RaeQuan) Battle began the spurt with a three-pointer, McDaniels scored six points during the run and Stewart capped the barrage with a layup that gave Washington a nine-point lead (34-25) with 1:09 left before the break.
The Huskies led 34-27 at halftime, which was a good omen considering they trailed at the break in the previous five games.