FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Cal State Fullerton won its seventh consecutive home game, beating Cal Poly 61-50 on Thursday night.
Jalen Harris had 17 points for Cal State Fullerton (13-6, 7-1 Big West Conference). Damari Milstead added six steals. Vincent Lee had nine rebounds.
Cal State Fullerton scored 19 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Brantly Stevenson had 14 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs (5-14, 2-6). Trevon Taylor added 10 points and eight rebounds. Camren Pierce had 10 points and six rebounds.
