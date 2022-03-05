FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 20 points as Cal State Fullerton edged UC Davis 62-59 on Saturday night.
Jalen Harris had 14 points for the Titans (18-10, 12-5 Big West Conference). Harris sank two free throws with 2 seconds left to preserve the victory. Tray Maddox Jr. added 12 points.
Caleb Fuller had 18 points for the Aggies (12-10, 6-6). Kane Milling added 14 points and seven rebounds. Elijah Pepper had eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Aggies on the season. Cal State Fullerton defeated UC Davis 74-58 on Jan. 27.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.