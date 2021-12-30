BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike and Vincent Lee combined to score 41 points and Cal State Fullerton held off Cal State Bakersfield to earn a 73-67 win in the Big West Conference opener for both schools Thursday night,
Damari Milstead put the Titans up by 10, 67-57 with 1:22 left and the team converted 6 of 10 from the free throw line in the final minute to protect the lead and earn the win.
Anosike hit 9 of 13 from the line and finished with 21 points to lead Fullerton (7-5, 1-0), grabbing seven rebounds. Lee added 20 points and Milstead added 17 points and dished five assists.
Kaleb Higgins scored 14 points and had five assists for the Roadrunners (5-5, 0-1), and David Walker chipped in 14 points off the bench. Justin McCall and Justin Edler-Davis each contributed 12 points.
