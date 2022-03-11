HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead Cal State Fullerton to a 58-46 win over Hawaii in the semifinals of the Big West Conference Tourney on Friday night.
Damari Milstead had 18 points for Cal State Fullerton (20-10).
The Rainbow Warriors' 27.8 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Cal State Fullerton opponent this season.
Mate Colina had 12 points for the Rainbow Warriors (17-11). Junior Madut added seven points and 10 rebounds.
Jerome Desrosiers, who was second on the Rainbow Warriors in scoring coming into the matchup with 11 points per game, was held to only five points. He made 17% from 3-point range (1 of 6).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.