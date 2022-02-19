NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Cal State Fullerton beat Cal State Northridge 81-73 on Saturday night.
Jalen Harris had 16 points for the Titans (16-8, 10-3 Big West Conference). Tray Maddox Jr. added 10 points. Tory San Antonio had eight rebounds.
Atin Wright tied a career high with 28 points for the Matadors (7-18, 3-11). Onyi Eyisi added 12 points.
The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Matadors for the season. Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal State Northridge 79-64 on Jan. 13.
