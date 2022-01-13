FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had a career-high 33 points as Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal State Northridge 79-64 on Thursday night.
Damari Milstead had 10 points for Cal State Fullerton (8-5, 2-0 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Dante Maddox Jr. added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. also had 10 points.
Miles James had 14 points for the Matadors (5-9, 1-2). Onyi Eyisi added 13 points. Atin Wright had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.