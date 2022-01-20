LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christian Anigwe registered 16 points and eight rebounds as UC Davis got past Cal State Northridge 64-47 on Thursday night.
Ezra Manjon had 14 points for UC Davis (8-5, 2-1 Big West Conference). Caleb Fuller added 13 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Elijah Pepper had 13 points.
Cal State Northridge scored 18 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Atin Wright had 14 points for the Matadors (5-11, 1-4). Onyi Eyisi added 12 points. Fidelis Okereke had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.