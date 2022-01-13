Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $6.96 to $139.19.
The chipmaker reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
KB Home, up $7 to $49.38.
The homebuilder's fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.
Lennar Corp., up 60 cents to $108.54.
The homebuilder is raising its quarterly dividend.
Boeing Co., up $6.45 to $223.90.
The aircraft maker's troubled 737 Max jets could reportedly resume commercial flights in China this month.
Delta Air Lines Inc., up 86 cents to $41.47.
The airline's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Denali Therapeutics Inc., down $4.69 to $33.86.
The Food and Drug Administration orderd the biopharmaceutical company to suspend its study of a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.
Elastic NV, down $13.17 to $97.87.
The software developer promoted Ashutosh Kulkarni to CEO.
Angi Inc., down 66 cents to $7.91.
Investors were disappointed with a December update from the provider of a digital marketplace for home services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.