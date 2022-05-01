CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani said he expects to play Monday, a day after making an early exit because of tightness in his right groin.
The two-way AL MVP was the Angels' designated hitter when he was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning of Sunday's 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.
“I was taken out for safety reasons. I was perfectly OK with it," Ohtani said through a translator.
Ohtani said he expects to be in the lineup for the series finale against the White Sox.
Ohtani was 0 for 3 with an RBI in the win.
Angels manager Joe Maddon said Ohtani might have tweaked his groin running to first in the seventh inning on a grounder back to pitcher Jose Ruiz that the White Sox turned into a double play.
Ohtani is batting .228 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and four stolen bases this season.
As a pitcher, he's 2-2 with a 4.19 ERA, striking out 30 in 19 1/3 innings. He won his second straight start in his last outing, beating Cleveland on Wednesday.
Overall, Ohtani has played 22 of the Angels' 23 games this season.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.